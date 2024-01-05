The Important Difference Between These Two New York Predators
New York state is home to some vicious predators, but you'd be forgiven if you get a few of these sharp-toothed hunters confused.
From coyote and bear to some of New York's smaller omnivores, the Hudson Valley plays host to a complex ecosystem. While some animals are famous residents, it's a surprise to many locals that other species like martens and fishers also call our corner of New York home. But which is which?
Martens vs Fishers in New York State
Martens and fishers (and even mink) are all New York residents, and their short legs, elongated bodies, and pointy teeth all point to the fact that they share the same family tree. While they're all considered mustelids (so are weasels, otters, and other animals native to New York), there are some specific differences.
How to Identify Fishers in New York State
Fishers (above) grow up to four feet long and can be found across north America, including the Hudson Valley, NY. Male fishers are larger than their female counterparts, and while all fishers have dark fur (often appearing black), males will have lighter fur, called "guard hairs", around their necks.
How to Identify Martens in New York
While martens (above) can look similar to fishers, their size and color can make them more easily distinguishable. Not only are martens noticeably smaller than fishers, but their fur is generally a lighter color, ranging from yellow to light brown. The ears of a marten are also larger than a fisher in comparison to their heads.
Bonus: How to Identify Mink in New York State
Mink (above) might be the most famous of the bunch, but they're also much different than their marten and fisher counterparts. While their brown fur is similar in color to a fisher, mink have a tell-tale white patch of fur on their chins. They are also famous for a reason; their "soft and lustrous" fur is still on the top of many trappers' lists.
Not all small game in New York can be found climbing trees looking for snacks. Some mammals, like the adorable beaver, knows that trees are used for a completely different reason all together. Check out the Orange County, NY beaver family below.
Frolicking Beaver Family Swims in the Hudson Valley
Gallery Credit: Jonah
Bear on Campus at SUNY New Paltz NY
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn