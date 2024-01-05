The Important Difference Between These Two New York Predators

New York state is home to some vicious predators, but you'd be forgiven if you get a few of these sharp-toothed hunters confused.

From coyote and bear to some of New York's smaller omnivores, the Hudson Valley plays host to a complex ecosystem. While some animals are famous residents, it's a surprise to many locals that other species like martens and fishers also call our corner of New York home. But which is which?

Martens (left) and fishers (right) are both part of the weasel family. Here's how to tell them apart. Martens (left) and fishers (right) are both part of the weasel family. Here's how to tell them apart. (MikeLane45/KenCanning via Canva) loading...

Martens vs Fishers in New York State

Martens and fishers (and even mink) are all New York residents, and their short legs, elongated bodies, and pointy teeth all point to the fact that they share the same family tree. While they're all considered mustelids (so are weasels, otters, and other animals native to New York), there are some specific differences.

Fishers are larger than martens, with ears that are smaller in comparison to their heads. Their fur is also a darker brown color Fishers are larger than martens, with ears that are smaller in comparison to their heads. Their fur is also a darker brown color (KenCanning via Canva) loading...

How to Identify Fishers in New York State

Fishers (above) grow up to four feet long and can be found across north America, including the Hudson Valley, NY. Male fishers are larger than their female counterparts, and while all fishers have dark fur (often appearing black), males will have lighter fur, called "guard hairs", around their necks.

Martens have lighter-colored fur than fishers. They're also smaller Martens have lighter-colored fur than fishers. They're also smaller (RT-Images via Canva) loading...

How to Identify Martens in New York

While martens (above) can look similar to fishers, their size and color can make them more easily distinguishable. Not only are martens noticeably smaller than fishers, but their fur is generally a lighter color, ranging from yellow to light brown. The ears of a marten are also larger than a fisher in comparison to their heads.

Mink also live in New York state and are a member of the weasel family. They are identifiable by the patch of white fur on their chins Mink also live in New York state and are a member of the weasel family. They are identifiable by the patch of white fur on their chins (Carol Hamilton via Canva) loading...

Bonus: How to Identify Mink in New York State

Mink (above) might be the most famous of the bunch, but they're also much different than their marten and fisher counterparts. While their brown fur is similar in color to a fisher, mink have a tell-tale white patch of fur on their chins. They are also famous for a reason; their "soft and lustrous" fur is still on the top of many trappers' lists.

Not all small game in New York can be found climbing trees looking for snacks. Some mammals, like the adorable beaver, knows that trees are used for a completely different reason all together. Check out the Orange County, NY beaver family below.

