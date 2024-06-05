More Than 5 New York Colleges Closed In The Last 18 Months

The feelings of shock that would typically be associated with the announcement of a higher education institution's closure seem to not be as shocking anymore. With the rate at which these announcements are happening, the response lately seems to be 'another one?'

Just in New York State alone, there's a lengthy list of colleges and degree-granting institutions that have shuttered over the past several years, including some major ones over the past 365 days.

The College of Saint Rose, Albany

Perhaps the most surprising, the fall 2023 news of the planned closure of The College of Saint Rose in Albany. Around for more than a century, as of May 2024 the private Catholic college is completing their final days, with the Board of Trustees voting to 'cease academic instruction' following the 23-25 academic year. According to the New York State Education Department, June 21st is listed as the last date of instruction, and the last date of administrative operation set for December 31, 2024.

The University at Albany has been established as a partner site for records retention for St. Rose transcripts, and several schools have also stepped up as 'teach-out' locations for St. Rose students to complete their degrees.

Wells College, Aurora

As of May 2, 2024, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the body that accredits higher education institutions, placed Wells College on probation, but still accredited. Similarly to St. Rose, the Board of Trustees at Wells voted to cease all educational activities upon the completion of the 23-24 academic year.

The 156th commencement ceremony that took place just weeks ago marked the final one at Wells. A comprehensive list of teach-out partners for Wells College students can be found here, and transcript requests will continue to be handled by the Registrar at Wells College and then turned over to Manhattanville College. Though operations at Wells will begin to wind down this month (June), a small team will remain to oversee the closure process which is set to be complete December 31, 2024.

The King's College, New York City

Originating in 1938 in New Jersey, then moving to Delaware in 1941, followed by another move to Briarcliff Manor in 1955, as of September 2023 TKC is no longer accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. A few months prior, Middle States 'acted to acknowledge the institutional closure of the college.'

The school has not had any students enrolled in academic programs, or any educational activity as of July 28, 2023. At this time, all transcript requests go through the National Clearinghouse. To date, the college's official website remains active

ASA College, New York City

A private for-profit college with campuses in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Hialeah, Florida, ASA closed effective February 24th 2023, and lost their accreditation status just days later on March 1st. There has been no activity at the college since 2/24/23, which is also the date that the US Department of Ed considered the college closed.

Citing loss of accreditation from Middle States, as well as 'additional concerns,' the New York State Department of Education cites that all registered degree and certificate programs on both NY based campuses were discontinued as of December 2023.

New York State Colleges That Closed in 2023/2024

In addition to the aforementioned closures, there were other 'degree-accrediting institutions' that closed within the past 18 months including:

Long Island Business Institute

Alliance University

Medaille University

Cazenovia College (see what's going on there now)

More information on all of these closures, and others, can be found here.

