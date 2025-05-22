16 Delicious Places to Dine Along the Famous Erie Canal!

This is a delicious dining guide to the small canal towns along the Erie Canal.

The canal is seeing large numbers of visitors recently, and these folks get hungry! As you can see most of these eateries are in the many little towns and villages right along the waterway. Some are just a few steps away from where you might dock your boat, and others are right on the water.

You can find anything you want to eat along the canal. There are numerous Asian restaurants in these towns, a few Mexican places, some great steakhouses, and more pasta places than you could throw a meatball at! But you will also see in this list a great Irish pub serving traditional Irish/America favorite. You will also see a bar that we had to include because the sandwich that they serve is a legend in its own right. It is called the "Balboa" and you enjoy the story when you get to it.

We know that there are many more restaurants along your Erie Canal travels, but this is just a "starter list" of 16 of the best we could find. If your favorite restaurant along "Clinton's Ditch" did not make our list, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out.

We really do want to hear from you!

16 Delicious Places to Eat Along the Erie Canal! Thousands of tourists travel the Erie Canal route, by car and boat, in Upstate New York annually. For a convenient reference guide we have picked out sixteen great places to dine along the canal for single folks traveling through or for families making this region their summer vacation. From elegant waterfront dining, to a delicious plate of spaghetti or slice of pizza, there are many great little restaurants along Upstate New York's most famous waterway. This gallery looks at places from Canastota westward. We will look "the other half" in a future gallery. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio