22 Epic Upstate NY Record-Holders Including Oldest Ford Dealer!

This is a fun gallery

Read on and you will uncover some amazing pieces of trivia about 22 awesome record-holders in Upstate New York. Oh, the stories we have uncovered for you.

Of course you will find all the "old regulars" on this list, You know, the oldest covered bridge, tallest building, oldest winery, etc. Things like that. But there are others that will make your eyes pop.

How about the oldest family owned jewelry store? It is now being run by the 7th-generation of the founding family (Delaware County). How about the smallest bookstore in Upstate New York (Otsego County). It is a tiny store, in a tiny village, but has a large history. Wait till you read what happened in this store! Wow....

The heaviest snowfall might surprise you, and the oldest school district in New York will definitely surprise you! One of my favorites is the oldest Ford car dealership in Upstate New York. (Wyoming County) It has been selling Ford's continually since 1911. Let me do the math for you; that is just 3 years after Henry Ford started selling his Ford Model T car! Amazing.

And there are plenty of other to amaze you in this gallery, like the largest striped bass ever caught in Upstate New York, or, one that stands all alone for "weirdness," the oldest and only two-story brick outhouse in New York State (Ontario County).

So read on and discover some really unique and fun items about Upstate New York. The area never ceases to amaze me with its rich, and sometimes very unusual, history!

