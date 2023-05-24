Don’t Miss These Memorial Day Weekend Events in Upstate New York

Memorial Day Weekend is the official starting date of an Upstate New York summer. And many, many people will hit the road looking for something special to do.

This gallery looks at 11 large and small events to consider for your Memorial Day roadtrip. These events includes parades, boat rides, children's activities, antique car shows, historic sites, arts and crafts shows, and a whole lot more. Most are family-friendly events, in places all around the Upstate New York region. Each entry has a direct link to the event so you can explore their websites, get directions, and plan your visit.

This author's favorite event on this list is a good-old fashioned baseball game in the village that claims itself to be "the birthplace of baseball." Cooperstown is a most charming village any time of the year, and on Memorial Day Weekend they host the Hall of Fame Classic.

Sponsored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, this baseball game, played in historic Doubleday Field on Main Street, welcomes back many of today's active roster MLB players. Their managers and coaches are bona fide legendary inductees into the Hall of Fame.

Unlike the swarms of fans and visitors who come to Cooperstown each year for the later date Induction Ceremony, this is a weekend where you are more than likely to see a real Hall of Famer up close and personal, and you might just come home with a foul ball hit by a well-known player from your favorite team!

Check Out These Large and Small Events For Memorial Day Weekend in Upstate New York This is a list of several large and small events that are taking place around Upstate New York this Memorial Day Weekend. Some of the smaller ones, mostly "off the grid," you might not have ever heard of before. Others, the larger ones that will attract big crowds, are very popular and perhaps you have visited them before. Keep this list handy, because no matter which one you choose to visit you are guaranteed a fun and interesting time.