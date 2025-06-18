With Less Than 1,000 People; These 21 Upstate Towns Are Historic!

This is a fun gallery!

Here we look at 21 tiny hamlets and villages spread out all over Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these places has a story to tell. Some are big stories, others are just interesting factoids to enjoy.

Where did Theodore Roosevelt make his harrowing "ride into the presidency?" Is it true that writer Mark Twain named his favorite house cat after a small village in western New York? Where is the village, always known for amazing trout fishing, and now known as the home of "Upstate New York's most famous diner?" What two neighboring villages, just five miles apart and with a combined population of under 1,000 residents, welcome 250,000 antique hunters every year? And where is the little locale that famous author Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote about in one of her enduring best selling books? Yes, it is in Upstate New York and no she never even visited it!

In this list you will find places to eat, small off-the grid museums, houses where famous people lived, and many villages where so much of New York State history was writ large!

If you know of a small Upstate New York village (with less than 1,000 residents in it, please) that is worthy of a mention on this list, please give it a shout out over on our Facebook page. we really do want to hear from you!

TIP: Make a copy of this list and stick it in your glove box of your car. You never know when one of these places will be just up around the bend on your next road trip!