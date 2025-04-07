Seven Upstate NY Forts and One Incredible Military Museum. WOW!!

There are so many places to explore the United States military history in Upstate New York. From battlefields to monuments to places of national importance (think the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York) we have plenty to see.

This gallery takes a look at seven major military forts in Upstate New York that you can visit. And you should. All are excellent and offer up guided narrated tours. The forts span many different wars America was involved in, all with an eye to New York's involvement. These forts are some of the finest preserved forts in the country.

We have also included the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs, NY. I could spend a whole day in this incredible place, and I am sure I am not alone. The New York State military history on display inside this old armory, just blocks off the main business district of the city, is eye-popping.

Each fort and the museum have links to their social media sites so you can plan a trip. All have active calendars of public events to consider. Take it from this writer, though, if you can catch a re-enactment at any of these forts, do so! They are exciting!

(Note: We have looked at West Point many times in these pages, and will do so again in the future!)

The locations of these forts range from the Adirondacks to the western frontier of New York, and everywhere in between. Each fort is described in this gallery with a link to their social media sites so you can prepare a visit with all the directions and data you need. Tens of thousands will visit these historic places this summer and we encourage you to do the same! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio