Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards

Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures.

With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!

Many of the orchards (including those on this list) pull out all the stops during "u-pick-em" season. Some of these farms, big and small, hold apple festivals, harvest days, kid's events, live entertainment, corn mazes, hay rides, petting zoos and a whole lot more to make your picking experience a favorite event. You will also see that many of these farms have expanded over the years to make their own ciders and their own beers.

And, boy are these apple farms creative! Many of them have great little retail stores selling homemade craft items, food products (like maple syrup and honey), and some of the best pies and baked goods you can find anywhere.

The list presented here represents u-pick-farms located from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York. Each entry has a direct link to the farm so you can check up on specific apple varieties available, any events happening, and what times and days of the week you can visit.

Support our wonderful apple growers in Upstate New York!

There are a100 different places to pick-your-own apples this year. Many of these places are small family farms, some that have been around since the 1800s. And almost all offer extra fun things to do after you have gone picking.

Here are 15 favorite Upstate New York places to pick-your-own apples, and have some great old fashioned fun to boot!