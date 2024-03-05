OK, lets talk food. To be specific, lets talk Ithaca food.

This great college city has an abundance of fine restaurants to choose from. In the course of my many travels in the Ithaca area, I have found several food favorites I'd like to share with you. This gallery lists my ten "go-to" places to eat. Of course this is one man's opinion (mine) so the list is all up for suggestions. And that is what the intention of this post is.

As you will see, the list is eclectic if nothing else. I have enjoyed a great steak in Ithaca, a wonderful Italian dinner, a waterfront night of cocktails and appetizers, a creative Vietnamese meal, one of the best wood-fired pizzas I have ever eaten, plus a memorable submarine sandwich, and (perhaps) the best hamburger in Upstate New York. And all in Ithaca.

I had the pleasure of writing a book for Syracuse University Press about the foods of Upstate New York I have written several travel guides to the region, and I can promise you, writing a book while eating my way across our region was my pleasure! Ithaca is mentioned several times in the book, so I am familiar with what the city has to offer. And it is delicious.

Of course there are more than 100 places to eat in Ithaca, so this list of ten will barely scratch the surface of them all. And that is where you come in. If you have a favorite Ithaca restaurant, of any kind, please go over and visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

