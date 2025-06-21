Check Out These Tasty Grilled Cheese Eateries in Upstate New York!

When the phrase "comfort food" was coined, the writer must have had a grilled cheese sandwich in mind. So good, so nostalgic, so easy to make. Perfect!

Paired with tomato soup, of course!

We looked out for some of the best grilled cheese sandwiches places in the greater Upstate New York and came up with this list for you to explore. Many of them stick to the classic grilled cheese sandwich. Others stretch and make sandwich combinations limited only by the chef's imagination. On this list you will find cafes, sandwich shops, Mom-and Pop eateries (no franchises), and they are located all over Upstate New York, from the Hudson Valley out to western New York.

We know this is a personal topic, for we all have our favorite place to grab this All-American sandwich, so if we missed your favorite grilled cheese destination, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a big shout.

We really do want to hear from you!

Yes!!! A List of 15 Of the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches You Can Find in Upstate NY! "What is so special about a grilled cheese sandwich?" How about everything!

A recent poll found out that it has been voted America's favorite sandwich on numerous occasions. So we went on a hunt for some of the best in Upstate New York. All of these 15 places make an epic grilled cheese sandwich, so try one! And note that grilled cheese food trucks are getting more and more popular all the time, so we have featured several of the best.

Grab a grilled cheese sandwich....and don't forget the bowl of tomato soup to go with it! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio