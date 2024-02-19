Central New York Is Home to Several Fine Chocolate/Candy Stores!
How many remember the penny candy store of our/your youth? If you are like me the memory of it comes back in an instant. Today, however, penny candy stores have seemed to be a little more scarce. But that is not to say you can't find them. Some are in this gallery of chocolate and candy shops with a focus on Central New York.
There are three stores on this list that specialize in penny candy. One, for instance, Maxwell's Chocolates and Ice Cream store in Hamilton, is one that I was recently in. Rows of those candy bars and candy items from my youth certainly live there! Whether it is "red hot dollars," "candy lipstick," or any of those favorite old box candies that we loved in the movie houses, they all bring back memories.
The shops on this list can be found from the Syracuse area all the way down the I-81 Central New York corridor to Binghamton. And a coupe stretch east to Oneonta and Cooperstown. All are excellent.
We know that there are dozens of candy stores in Upstate New York, and in the Central New York Region. If your favorite did not make the list, please go over to our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really want to hear from you!
(Remember to keep it in the Central New York area. We will feature other specialty candy and chocolate stores from other regions in future galleries.)
It's All About Chocolate At These Wonderful Central New York Candy Shops!
