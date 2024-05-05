The Historic Churches of the Adirondack Park (PHOTOS)

There are volumes of history written about our epic Adirondack Park. The park, all 9,375 square miles of it, is rich with beauty, history, and sights to see. One must wonder, however, how the early pioneers of the park, working in such a remote area far from the amenities of (then) modern life, well, how they worshipped? Did they just kneel in the woods are pray. Did they gather at various working camps to share spiritual fellowship? Did they go to a church in the wilderness? Were there even churches in the wilderness?

This gallery is a photo journal of a selection of some of the most historic and oldest churches all found in the "Blue Line" of the Adirondack Park.

Here, you will find churches in both rustic as well as majestic designs. Some of these churches are so remote they are accessible by boat only. One, perhaps the most unusual church of them all, was the first stand alone church ever built in the U.S. within the walls of a prison. What a story here about St. Ditmas Church, the "Church of the Good Thief."

Some churches are no longer holding services, but remain erect as telltale sings of how religion played out in the dawning of development here in the High Peaks region of Upstate New York.

This is just a short selection of some highlighted churches. If you have a favorite church that is old (say 100 years or more) and is within the confines of the Adirondack Park, please visit our Facebook page and give it a mention.

We really do want to hear from you!

Take a look at these sacred sites, all in the Adirondack Park. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio