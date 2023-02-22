New York Teens Arrested After Absurd TikTok Challenge

Five New York juveniles and one adult were arrested on Long Island this week after doing the "Kool-Aid Man" challenge on TikTok.

Now if you're familiar with the iconic commercial, you can probably guess where this story is going. But in case you aren't familiar with the commercial, here's what the Kool-Aid Man is best known for.

As you might imagine, the "Kool-Aid Man" TikTok challenge might have something to do with crashing through a perfectly good wall and yelling "oh yeah!"

According to a report by Bradford Betz of Fox News, the five juveniles and one 18-year-old adult were arrested on Monday for damaging fences in order to do the challenge. A homeowner from Centereach on Long Island heard loud noises coming from his yard at around 1 a.m. on Monday, and video surveillance showed it was the juveniles kicking in parts of his fence.

At around 4 a.m., video surveillance saw the kids return and run through the fence together.

The five juveniles and one 18 year old were charged with third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Detectives found two other instances involving some of the same kids.

Now at the risk of turning into an old man sitting on the porch yelling at the local hooligans to get off my lawn, I have to say my generation was much better with internet trends. We caught the birth of social media as it was becoming what it is today, and we very rarely did anything as stupid as kicking in a stranger's fence so we could run through it like a walking jar of sugar.

In general, if an internet challenge requires the destruction of somebody else's property, you probably shouldn't record yourself doing it without their permission. And you definitely shouldn't kick people's fences in at 1 a.m. so you can come back three hours later and run through it.

