Two Charged After Attacking Officers at the Broome County New York Correctional Facility

February 20, 2025, the Broome County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding two incarcerated individuals who are facing felony charges after attacking corrections officers at the Broome County Correctional Facility in separate incidents.

On February 18th, Aaron Raymond from the Town of Dickinson refused to remove clothing that was wrapped around his head and neck, causing a safety concern.

After he repeatedly ignored further verbal commands by corrections staff to remove the clothing wrapped around his face, head, and neck, officers entered his cell and attempted to assist him in removing the clothing.

According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Raymond became combative, grabbing a Corrections Sergeant by the neck and collar and choking him. Raymond struck another corrections officer in the face before the altercation had ended.

He was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Police Officer, Firefighter, or EMS Professional, a Class C Felony, Assault in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony, and Strangulation in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony.

The second incident happened on February 16th when Michael Fiore of Binghamton, attacked corrections staff while undergoing initial booking procedures after being arrested on felony contempt charges.

Fiore refused several lawful orders to comply with the medical screening process before attacking corrections officers, kneeing one officer in the face, and causing injury.

He was charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Every single day, our Corrections Officers put on the uniform and put their lives on the line to protect and honorably serve their community, all while being held to the highest standard to treat in their care with the utmost dignity and respect. The job they do is unquestionably difficult but also unquestionably necessary and essential to ensuring a safe and secure community. Any behavior that endangers their health and safety will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately to protect the wellbeing of all those living and working within our Correctional Facility. - Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar

