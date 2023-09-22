Upstate New York Woman Becomes Overnight Millionaire

Talk about luck! An Upstate New York woman just became a millionaire overnight.

Get our free mobile app

Joanne Jeske from Binghamton just hit a lottery jackpot with a $1 million Powerball ticket. She bought it at the Sliders Food Mart on 634 James Street in Clayton which is near the Canadian border.

New York State lottery officials confirmed the win. Jeske matched the numbers 07, 10, 11, 13, 24. Unfortunately, Jeske missed the red Powerball number of 24.

Instead of waiting for annual payouts, Jeske went for the lump sum option. After all of the government deductions, she walked away with a cool $651,000. Which isn’t too shabby, is it?

The Powerball action isn't just putting smiles on winners' faces. It's making a big impact statewide. In the 2022-23 year, New York's Powerball game brought in a staggering $516,866,283 in total sales.

And get this, according to information from the New York State Lottery, Broome County schools received a total of $58,732,038 in lottery aid for education during the year 2022-23. The lottery funding has contributed to supporting educational initiatives and programs in the county. How awesome is that?

Congratulations to Joanne Jeske for her big win. It's safe to say some of her dreams are coming true thanks to the power of the Powerball!

By the way, there's a huge lottery prize coming up in New York State, and it's the Powerball jackpot. It's super high at $638 million as of September 21st and the drawing is happening on September 23rd which is tonight, at 11:00 p.m.

If you're planning to play, don't forget to buy your ticket before it's too late. The ticket sales for Powerball usually end at 10:00 p.m. every drawing day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays..

How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery Whether you've recently won the lottery (or are planning to!), there are some things you should do right away to protect not only yourself but also your money.