New Yorkers Most Likely To Survive Apocalyptic Events

The message is clear. You can come at New Yorkers but when the dust settles and the world is in crumbles, we will still be standing strong.

New Yorkers, particularly those who live in the Upstate portion of the state, don't mess around when it comes to protecting those they love, their land, and their belongings. New Yorkers also take emergency preparedness seriously. Very seriously.

As New Yorkers grow increasingly concerned about the state of the economy and the outlook of the future, more and more are stockpiling the things they might need if they had to shelter in place for a long length of time.

Primal Survivor conducted a survey of Americans to find out just how prepared we are to survive if everything hits the fan and found that almost 150 million Americans, or 57 percent of people, consider themselves to be legitimate ‘survivalists.’

150 million Americans is about half of the population but when the numbers are broken down even further, 63 percent of New Yorkers that were surveyed told Primal Survivor that they would go so far as to consider themselves to be survivalists.

New York has among the highest number of survivalists in the United States with 9,685,630 people prepared to stand on their own if the day should come that it would be necessary.

What is causing Americans, and New Yorkers in particular, to make plans to survive in any situation that might arise? Well, one in three people says the recent Chinese spy balloon was their tipping point. 57 percent of New Yorkers surveyed said that prepping for extreme events has now become a mainstream movement.

Even if you're not an extreme survivalist, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says that all people should have basic supplies on hand such as three days’ worth of bottled water and non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, a whistle, and warm clothing.

