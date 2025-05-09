You probably feel more carefree during the summer than in the winter, right? Well, it turns out there might be a scientific reason behind it.

Research from Binghamton University suggests that warmer temperatures can lead to riskier decision-making. This trend doesn't just apply to fun outdoor activities but can also influence other choices, especially at the workplace.

Insights from Binghamton University

William Hayes, a psychology assistant professor at Binghamton University, shared fascinating results from a study done in 2018. The study found a connection between higher temperatures and an increase in taking risky actions, especially among women. The research looked at how heat affects decision-making and revealed how temperature changes can impact our ability to think clearly.

Unraveling the Link Between Temperature and Decision-Making

Professor Hayes explained that when it's hot outside, it can change how well you think and how you feel. In the study, people who were in warm temperatures tended to make riskier decisions.

Hayes pointed out that your mood, especially when it's influenced by the heat, can push you towards making choices that are more daring. Whether you're trying to improve a bad mood or focus on positive results, how you feel in hotter weather can impact how you make decisions.

Get our free mobile app

Navigating Decision-Making in the Summer

Professor Hayes emphasized the importance of being informed about the various external factors that can impact decision-making. Armed with this awareness, we can better anticipate and compensate for these influences.

Ridiculous Laws in New York State Believe it or not, these are some of the dumbest, stupidest, and most ridiculous rules in all of New York State. Gallery Credit: Dan McGuire