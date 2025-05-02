New Law Sets Maximum Temperature for New York School Classrooms

Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation to address extreme heat conditions in New York schools, enhancing the safety and comfort of students, faculty, and staff.

The new law requires all school districts to develop plans to effectively manage high temperatures in classrooms and support service spaces.

Setting Clear Guidelines for Extreme Heat Conditions

Under the provisions of legislation S3397-A/A9011-A, a maximum temperature of 88 degrees has been established for classrooms and support service areas. The bill mandates that school districts create plans for relocating students and staff from these spaces when feasible.

Moreover, the legislation outlines criteria for defining extreme heat condition days and sets standards for monitoring room temperatures. Schools must also take timely measures to alleviate discomfort when classroom temperatures reach 82 degrees. These actions may include adjusting lighting, using fans, opening windows and doors, turning off electronic devices, and providing opportunities for water breaks.

Health and Safety in Educational Settings

Governor Hochul highlighted the significance of creating conducive learning environments by acknowledging the impact of extreme heat on students' ability to focus and learn effectively. The new law underlines the commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of students and educators in New York, ensuring that every student has access to a safe and comfortable learning space.

Aligning with Broader Efforts to Address Extreme Heat Challenges

This legislation aligns with Governor Hochul's broader efforts to address extreme heat challenges in the state. Earlier this year, she unveiled the Final Interagency Extreme Heat Action Plan, which aims to protect vulnerable communities and individuals from the adverse effects of high temperatures.

