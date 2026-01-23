When most New Yorkers think about dangerous driving, they think of sharp turns, busy intersections, or icy curves in winter. But new crash data shows the most dangerous move on the road is actually the easiest one.

Driving straight ahead is linked to more deadly crashes than any other driving maneuver in the country, and that matters for New Yorkers who spend a lot of time on highways, parkways, and local roads.

Driving Straight Causes Most Fatal Crashes

According to national crash data, nearly 63 percent of all fatal crashes happen while drivers are simply going straight. That is more than six out of every ten deadly accidents. Driving around a bend is the second most dangerous, causing almost 20 percent of fatal crashes. Turning left comes in third at just over 8 percent.

Why Easy Driving Can Be Risky

Safety experts say the problem is not the road, it is focus. When driving feels simple, people are more likely to relax and let their mind wander or checking their phone. In New York many trips are short and familiar, so it is easy to go on autopilot. Most deadly crashes happen close to home, not on long road trips.

What Types of Vehicles Are in the Most Crashes

Light trucks, including SUVs and pickups, are involved in the most fatal crashes nationwide. Passenger cars are second, and motorcycles are third. In New York, where many people drive SUVs and trucks in winter and motorcycles in warmer months, this is a reminder that vehicle size does not always mean safer outcomes.

Parking Is Actually the Safest Move

One of the least dangerous actions on the road is pulling into a parking spot. It is linked to almost no fatal crashes compared to other driving moves. That does not mean parking lots are risk free, but slow and careful driving makes a big difference.

Staying Alert on Every Drive

Driving may feel routine, but it should never feel automatic. The best way to stay safe is to treat every drive as important, even the short ones. In New York, where roads can change fast with traffic, weather, and construction, paying full attention could be what gets you home safely.

