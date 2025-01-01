Hey there, New Yorkers! Ready to shake up your plate in 2025? It looks like the new year is bringing some fresh food trends that might have you rethinking your grocery list. According to a recent survey by NCSolutions, 45% of Americans, with Gen Z leading the way, are looking to cut down on dairy for 2025.

With dairy alternatives like soy milk, almond milk, and oat milk gaining popularity, more people are moooovng away from cow's milk. There are other motives for the switch including gut health, health benefits, and better mental well-being.

The dairy dilemma isn’t the only thing on their minds when it comes to food in 2025. The survey showed that nearly half of Americans (47%) are trying plant-based foods, while over one-third (34%) are reducing their consumption of meat. The plant-based movement is picking up steam, with people looking to change the way they eat with more veggies and greens.

Slightly surprisingly, only 39% of survey respondents were looking to change their diets for weight loss reasons.. The survey showed that one in two Americans have tossed out the term “diet” in favor of a more holistic approach to their food choices—a lifestyle shift.

What about the trendy diets making the rounds in 2025? The sugar-free diet is the top choice for 23% of Americans, followed by anti-inflammation (16%) and dairy-free (15%). People are really focusing on their health goals and changing their diets to fit their needs.

When it comes to reasons for adopting new eating habits, gut health is a major player, with 42% of respondents saying that is their primary reason. 24% of Gen Zers are following specific diets to save some cash.

The survey also showed that 35% of Americans find plant-based meat alternatives hard to track down, with many saying that the cost is a problem. 27% are happy to spend a little more for these options.

As we get ready for a new year full of new food adventures, it looks like food trends are taking a turn towards the plant-based and dairy-free side. Eat well my friend.

