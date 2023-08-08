Top 5 Most Stolen Cars in New York: Is Yours on the List?

Don't be fooled into thinking that car theft only happens in big cities because that's not true. Car theft happens in communities of all sizes all across New York.

While car theft can happen anywhere, certain vehicles have been more prone to theft than others. These vehicles tend to be nabbed because of their popularity, value, or how easy they are to steal.

Is your vehicle on this New York Times list of the top five most stolen vehicles in New York State?

1. Honda Accord

Canva Canva loading...

The Honda Accord consistently ranks among the most stolen vehicles not just in New York State but across the United States. Its popularity makes it a sought-after target for thieves. If you own a Honda Accord, you might want to consider using theft-deterrent devices such as steering wheel locks and car alarms.

2. Honda Civic

Eli Clouse via Unsplash Eli Clouse via Unsplash loading...

Much like its sibling model, the Honda Civic is another popular target for car thieves in New York State. The Honda Civic is reliable, fuel-efficient, and has a high resale value. All of these make the vehicle an attractive choice for criminals. If you've got a Honda Civic, maybe consider investing in additional security measures like tracking devices or immobilizers to deter theft.

3. Ford Econoline

FORD ECONOLINE Getty Images / Handout loading...

The Ford Econoline van is a frequently stolen vehicle in New York State due to its multiple uses and high demand in various industries. Its large size and non-descript appearance make it an easy target for thieves.

4. Toyota Camry

Toyota Recalls 128,000 Camrys Toyota via Getty Images loading...

Known for its reliability and long-term value, the Toyota Camry is another popular target for car thieves. Due to its widespread popularity and high resale demand, stolen Camrys can quickly be resold or stripped for parts. If you own a Camry, definitely consider using a steering wheel lock and park your vehicle in a secure area.

5. Nissan Altima

Rebecca Lane via Unsplash Rebecca Lane via Unsplash loading...

The Nissan Altima is often targeted by car thieves because of its popularity, sleek design, and accessibility. Thieves commonly steal the Nissan Altima to sell parts in the underground market. If you own a Nissan Altima, think about installing an anti-theft device and parking in a well-lit and secure area.

