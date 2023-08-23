Check Out the Most Hashtagged Location in New York

If you want to get noticed on social media then you need a hashtag. A hashtag here, a hashtag there, here a hash, there a hash, everywhere a hashtag!

Get our free mobile app

FloridaPanhandle.com was curious and decided to find out where the top hash tagged attractions and destinations are in every state across the United States and also what are the top hashtagged places in all of America.

So where was the number one most hashtagged location in all of the United States? It's a place in New York!

Congratulations to Central Park which is the top hash tagged place in the United States with over 8 million hashtags. Central Park in New York has over 133,000 reviews and has a 4.5 rating, in addition to having 437K followers on Instagram.

The study checked out every state and found it's top 10 attractions. They picked out the one that was the most hashtagged, the most liked, and the most positively reviewed on Instagram and other notable sources. Here is some other locations that did extremely well.

Other Top Hashtagged Locations in the United States

Canva Canva loading...

The #libertybell has over 150,000 tags, while the #washingtonmonument has over 600,000. They each have over 4,000 TripAdvisor reviews and a 4.5 rating.

Canva Canva loading...

Also, one of the hottest attractions in Colorado is Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater which has over 1.6 million #redrocks tags, and the Red Rocks Instagram page is followed by over 450K followers. That's insane!

If you want to see the most liked and hashtagged locations in the entire world, you can check out the entire list here.

LOOK: Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in New York from Tripadvisor