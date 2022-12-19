New York Bans the Sale of Cosmetics Tested on Animals

New York has become the tenth state to prohibit the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act which means that any cosmetics newly tested on animals will be prohibited in New York starting on January 1, 2023.

New York follows California, Nevada, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, Virginia, and Louisiana in officially prohibiting cosmetics tested on animals.

The New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act was introduced by Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal and State Senator Alessandra Biaggi in May of 2022 and passed the floor of the New York State Assembly after passing unanimously in the New York Senate.

Manufacturers will now be required to use non-animal testing methods for cosmetics. Any manufacturer that sells newly tested on animal cosmetics will face a fine of “not more than five thousand dollars for the first violation and not more than one thousand dollars per day if the violation continues.”

Globally, there are over 40 countries that already prohibit animal testing for cosmetics as well as the sale of cosmetics that have been newly tested on animals.

The Act makes it unlawful to sell cosmetics that involve new animal testing to establish their safety. Instead, manufacturers will have to use widely available non-animal testing methods. Cosmetics currently on sale will remain available.

A February 2022 poll of registered voters in New York discovered that the majority of New Yorkers are against using animal testing to develop cosmetics and most New Yorkers prefer to buy cosmetics that have not been tested on animals.

New York State Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “More consumers than ever are demanding cruelty-free cosmetics, and I am proud that my legislation banning the sale of cosmetics tested on animals has been signed into law."

New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi said, "After decades of activist and public demand to stop companies from using animals to test their products, New York has finally joined the list of forty countries that have taken a stand against this harmful practice."

