If you’ve ever looked around Ithaca and thought, “Yeah, this place is pretty special,” apparently a whole lot of other people agree with you.

Get our free mobile app

A new survey found Ithaca offers one of the most envied middle class lifestyles in the entire country, ranking among the top New York communities people dream about calling home.

The Finger Lakes Lifestyle Is Getting National Attention

The study, conducted by Calgary Homes, asked more than 3,000 people which “attainable” lifestyles across the United States they envy most. Instead of focusing on billionaire playgrounds and ultra rich zip codes, the survey looked at communities where people feel they could realistically build a happy, balanced life.

Ithaca landed at number 22 nationwide. Researchers pointed to the area’s mix of natural beauty, walkable downtown, arts scene, wineries, restaurants, and college town energy as major reasons people are drawn to it.

Ithaca Wasn’t The Only New York Community Mentioned

Saratoga Springs also made the list, praised for its historic charm, restaurants, horse racing culture, and arts scene. Meanwhile, Victor ranked as a desirable place for families thanks to its schools, suburban feel, and access to the Finger Lakes region.

People Want Balance More Than Luxury

What stands out most about the survey is that people seem less interested in flashy wealth these days and more interested in quality of life. Walkable communities, good schools, outdoor spaces, local businesses, and a sense of connection mattered more than mansions or celebrity zip codes. For many New Yorkers, that explains why places like Ithaca feel so appealing.

"Ithaca REALLY is Gorges" 12 Must Sees on a Visit to Ithaca Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio