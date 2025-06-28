Summer in New York means weekend camping trips, long afternoons at state parks, and plenty of time spent outdoors. Whether you're heading to the Adirondacks, the Catskills, or your favorite hidden spot upstate, chances are you’re packing a cooler. But before you load it up with drinks and hot dogs, take a good look because one popular cooler just got a major safety recall.

What’s the Problem With the Cooler?

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), several models of the Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers have been recalled after people reported serious injuries. The issue? The tow handle can unexpectedly pinch your fingers, leading to painful lacerations, broken bones, and even amputations. Yes, amputations, from a cooler handle.

Which Coolers Are Affected?

The coolers in question were made between 2018 and 2023 and sold at big-name retailers like Costco, Target, and Academy Sports. If you bought one anytime between January 2019 and January 2025, it might be on the recall list. They were also widely available online, including on Amazon.

READ MORE: Wooden Coaster in Upstate New York Just Got a National Shoutout

The original recall back in February covered over 1 million coolers in the U.S., but in May, that number climbed again. Now, an additional 130,000 coolers in the U.S. have been added to the list, with tens of thousands more in Canada and Mexico.

What Should You Do If You Have One?

First things first: stop using it. Igloo is offering a free replacement handle to anyone who owns one of the recalled coolers. You’ll need to contact them directly through their website or customer service line. And honestly, it’s worth doing it sooner rather than later because no one wants their summer camping trip to end with a trip to the ER.

Get our free mobile app

If you're unsure whether your Igloo is affected, it’s better to be safe and check. Your fingers will thank you.

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor