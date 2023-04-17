SU Out! What University Will Adam Weitsman Support Next?

If you follow sports, especially Syracuse University athletics, you know by now that Adam Weitsman is no longer bringing celebrity guests courtside. He also won't be supporting any new name, image, likeness (NIL) deals for SU. I'll give him credit as he takes the high road and let others do the talking/writing for him.

So what's next for Weitsman? As you can imagine, everyone is weighing in on this and trying to give him some helpful advice. For the most part, Adam hasn't responded to their suggestions but when he has, it's been fun to read. For example:

Adam Weitsman Facebook Response To Support Duke University

As a Cuse fan, that is some pretty funny stuff. So what will Weitsman do next? As I mentioned before, Adam hasn't really responded to many of the nearly 1,000 comments that have been made on his FB page. However he did respond to this question and I really, really, really (is that enough reallys?) hope this one is true.

Adam Weitsman To Support Binghamton University?

Joe Kemmerer followed up by asking Adam if there is any truth to that and this was Weitsman's reply:

"Joe Kemmerer no comment but it is right down the street from my house and right next to Denny's."

To quote that all-time classic movie, Dumb and Dumber, "So you're telling me there's a chance...YEAH!!!!" We'll take it because it's better then no and time will tell but I LOVE the idea of Weitsman supporting BU athletics.

This could come at a really good time for Binghamton University The Men's Basketball team had its best season in years and this would certainly boost its program. BU recently built a state-of-the art baseball facility and hockey has just been added as an official sport at Binghamton University.

While we wait to see what happens next, I hope that Adam will answer the question that is really on everyone's mind...What are your thoughts on Moons Over My Hammy?

