Searching For An Unusual Getaway? Take A Look At This Whimsical Stone Adobe

I found another one. In my internet travels, I like to search for places to vacation that are a bit from the normal side. Homes and buildings that defy the usual style, and are not far a drive from the Binghamton area.

This one sort of reminds me of a Hobbit home from the Lords of the Rings movies or a home you may find on the Greek Island of Santorini. According to the Airbnb listing, Boston Magazine dubbed it the “Whimsical Stone Abode.”

This Airbnb is located in Sandgate, Vermont, which is about a three-hour drive, not far from Manchester and Bennington Vermont. It has one bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, bathroom, gas fireplace, and air-conditioning, plus many other amenities.

The surrounding areas are typical beautiful Vermont with plenty to do and see. Check out some of the photos below and imagine yourself on a vacation getaway that is out of the ordinary.

Whimsical Stone Abode Whimsical Stone Abode

Soak in All of the Lovely Details Tucked Inside This Stunning Norwich Victorian Home It's all in the details and in this stunning Victorian home, details abound. With a little love, this historic gem in Norwich could sparkle even brighter! Presented by James Michalowski and brokered by Howard Hanna Sidney, the asking price for this 137-year-old Victorian gem in Norwich, New York is $139,000.

Can You See the Beauty in This Historic Syracuse Property? Located at 109 McAllister Avenue in Syracuse and listed for just $5,000 with the Greater Syracuse Land Bank, this 1920s house is looking for someone to lovingly restore it to its former beauty.