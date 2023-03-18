Searching For An Unusual Getaway? Take A Look At This Whimsical Stone Adobe
I found another one. In my internet travels, I like to search for places to vacation that are a bit from the normal side. Homes and buildings that defy the usual style, and are not far a drive from the Binghamton area.
This one sort of reminds me of a Hobbit home from the Lords of the Rings movies or a home you may find on the Greek Island of Santorini. According to the Airbnb listing, Boston Magazine dubbed it the “Whimsical Stone Abode.”
This Airbnb is located in Sandgate, Vermont, which is about a three-hour drive, not far from Manchester and Bennington Vermont. It has one bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, bathroom, gas fireplace, and air-conditioning, plus many other amenities.
The surrounding areas are typical beautiful Vermont with plenty to do and see. Check out some of the photos below and imagine yourself on a vacation getaway that is out of the ordinary.