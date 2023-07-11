Credit Card Skimming Devices Found In Several Upstate New York Walmart Stores

The scammers just keep on scamming. Just today (July 11th) I reported on the air about not one, but two scams happening through New York State and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The New York State Police have alerted the public of credit card skimmers begin placed at various Walmart stores in New York State. New York State Police stationed in Painted Post, which is just west of Corning, New York released this statement:

The New York State Police in SP Painted Post is investigating the use of a credit card skimming device at Walmart in the town of Erwin, Steuben County. Store employees discovered the device and immediately removed it. The skimming device had been manufactured to fit over the existing credit card scanner. It was equipped with a similar keypad and markings and was used to steal account information from unsuspecting customers. - NYSP

The statement went on to mention that three persons entered the Erwin, NY Walmart on July 3rd and secretly installed the device. The investigation revealed that the three persons are also suspected of conducting numerous similar incidents throughout the Southern Tier and Central New York areas.

Credit Card Skimmer photo provided by New York State Police in SP Painted Post loading...

And as this article was being written, Syracuse.com has reported that according to New York State Police, a skimmer was also found at a Walmart in Norwich.

WSYR-TV Syracuse, reported that as of July 11th, that at least nine Walmart stores have been hit by credit card skimmers. The locations include Painted Post (Erwin) Erwin in Steuben County, along with Walmart's in Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga, Cortland and Seneca Counties. Now, add Chenango County to that list.

New York State Police remind everyone to always check for inconsistencies with the equipment when swiping credit/debit cards. Signs may include loose-fitting covers, misaligned card readers, or an oversized appearance.

In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State Police are reminding the public that businesses, police officers, government agencies and lottery services do not call citizens to ask for any type of payment using 'gift cards.'

If you receive such a call asking for this type of payment, it is a scam. The Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have seen an increase in this type of crime, and advise the public to be vigilant for this type of activity.

