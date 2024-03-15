Essential St. Patrick’s Day Music Selections

I'm Josh and I love Celtic music. I definitely count it as one of the great granddaddies of punk rock. It's unabashed, uproarious and most definitely filled with heavy doses of rebellion. Here are some of my key selections! Sláinte!

The Dubliners & The Pogues - The Irish Rover

One word describes this track. Quintessential. It has it all. From the track itself, to the old school Dubliners, to Shane McGowan absolutely obliterated pulling off his vocals with ease, this is what comes up in the dictionary when you search for traditional Irish music. We're all missing Shane right now, it's the first St. Pat's without him.

The Wolfe Tones - Come Out Ye Black and Tans

This is the rebel song of rebel songs. As a whole, the music of the Wolfe Tones is a giant middle finger to the British and their rule of Ireland. Their music should be mentioned next to bands like the Subhumans and the Wailers in terms of political challenge.

Dropkick Murphys - Finnegan's Wake

A Boston band with Irish roots, DKM are the undisputed kings of Celtic punk. Here they're covering an essential Irish drinking songs. The band's St. Patrick's shows are things of legends. I fondly remember their shows when they were first starting out, the energy hasn't wavered at all.

The Dubliners - Whiskey in the Jar

The cream of the crop when it comes to Irish drinking songs. I'm not fond of the Metallica cover, but Thin Lizzy's version is aces. This is the best version of the traditional song. Change my mind! You can find this one spilling out of pubs all over the place on St. Patrick's Day.