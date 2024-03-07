Otsego County, New York Sheriff and Administrator Disagree on Study

A proposed study is causing a divide between the Otsego County Sheriff's Office and county officials.

Otsego County Administrator Steve Wilson is asking to conduct a study that in part takes a look at how the Otsego County Jail conducts operations. The study carries a price tag of around $160,000.

Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin opposes the study. In a media release posted to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Devlin highlighted his reasoning. "This study has been repeatedly discussed receiving severe opposition from not only myself, but the employee unions, mainly due to its misrepresentation, intrusiveness, and fiscal waste."

The media release goes on to claim that the county administrator "either has no concept of what his study entails, or has been less than truthful with the Board." Devlin also said that while the study reviews the sheriff's office in detail, it leaves out all other branches of local public safety in Otsego County. Devlin also questions Wilson's motives citing a "lack of transparency, gaslighting, and repeated misinformation."

Devlin told WBNG in a report on March 6th that the Otsego County Jail is in need of upgrades, and the current jail doesn't fit all of the local inmates, forcing some to be housed to neighboring counties. Devlin states that the Otsego County Jail currently houses 50% of these inmates.

Within the same report, Wilson agreed with Devlin's sentiments about the current correctional facility, claiming that his proposed study would help the board decide on the prospect of a new jail and help to correct ongoing issues. He also said that this study is unlike ones done before and would benefit the jail.

The proposed study was ultimately rejected by the county board, but has the potential to be brought up at a later date.