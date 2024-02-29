Here’s How to Celebrate Leap Day 2024 in New York

Happy Leap Day! This special occurrence with ancient roots comes once every four years. With it, there's a myriad of ways you can celebrate and observe this bonus day. Leap Day can be celebrated by cooking, cleaning, decorating, and even proposing marriage as we explored yesterday.

Binge Watch Quantum Leap

attachment-leap loading...

I just made this up, tell the others. A beloved science fiction show that first aired in 1989 and was revived in 2022, the interconnected stories of time travel to correct things that went wrong are perfect binge watching on this bonus day.

Pour a leap year drink

Cocktails and Canapes via Facebook Cocktails and Canapes via Facebook loading...

Yes, there's a cocktail for that. Created in 1928 in London at the Savoy Hotel by bartender Harry Craddock, the drink is said to be responsible for many marriage proposals on this day. It's made up of lemon juice, Grand Mariner, and Italian vermouth. Find a recipe here.

Prepare a feast

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash loading...

Most cultures around the world celebrate just about anything with an abundant feast. Today is no different. The origins of leap year trace back to ancient times, and Julius Caesar, so an Italian dish is appropriate. Cacio e pepe is a great example. Alternatively, go full Irish with soda bread, corned beef, or sweet potato anything!

Tie a ribbon around the old oak tree

KMOV via Facebook KMOV via Facebook loading...

In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, there is an old tradition that dictates that women are to decorate trees with ribbons in front of houses of those they are dating or have a crush on, thus sending a clear message of intent. This is much easier than calling out your crush on Insta or X!