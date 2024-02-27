Gilbertsville, New York Family Fundraises After Tragic Loss

A Gilbertsville family is trying to put the pieces back together and raise funds for recovery after a tragic loss.

On February 21, 2024, resident Michelle Nolan passed away at the age of 45 due to carbon monoxide poisoning, leaving behind a daughter, Jenna Nolan, 24. Nolan's nephew Joe Nolan has created a GoFundMe page to help with recovery efforts.

According to her obituary, "Michelle’s life was filled with love and compassion, and she faced each day with a contagious laugh and smile that brought joy to those around her. Selfless like her father, Michelle always put others before herself and her kind spirit made her a pillar of strength for her family and friends."

In an interview, Joe outlined some of the details of the tragedy. "Last Wednesday, February 21, there was a carbon monoxide leak in my aunt’s home, which she shared with her daughter, my cousin Jenna Nolan, two other residents, two dogs, and two cats.

My aunt passed out as a result of the leak, my cousin tried to save her, but got too weak and couldn’t pull her away, but was able to call 911 before passing out herself, which saved her life and the lives of the two other residents and the cats and dogs.

Emergency services could not save Michelle. Jenna and the other residents were air lifted. Jenna was sent to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse. The family is very grateful to all the emergency services who helped. Jenna has suffered some medical side effects and is continuing treatment, but is currently staying with family in Gilbertsville, NY."

As of today, the GoFundMe has raised $2,440. The purpose of the fundraiser is to aid in Jenna's recovery, specifically going towards her medical and personal expenses during recovery.

The family wanted this to include a reminder about installing and checking carbon monoxide detectors in your home so another family might avoid a tragic loss like they are experiencing. Follow this link to First Alert for information surrounding purchasing and replacing carbon monoxide alarms.