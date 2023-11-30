Change on the Horizon for New York’s Bassett Healthcare Network

After almost four years on the job, Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network will leave his post at the end of the year per an announcement by the organization's board of directors.

Ibrahim Leaving Bassett, Interim CEO Named

Bassett Healthcare Network said: “Since joining Bassett Healthcare Network in 2020, Tommy has put his visionary leadership to work for Bassett by continuing the transformation of Bassett’s hospitals and other facilities into a more integrated delivery system, forging strong partnerships with forward-thinking organizations and re-imagining the possibilities for how and where care can be delivered,” said Doug Hastings, chair of Bassett Healthcare Network’s board of directors. “The board is supportive of Tommy’s decision to leave the organization to pursue new leadership opportunities in healthcare. We wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter.”

Dr. Ibrahim led the organization through various pandemic related challenges while adjusting how the network operates. Partnerships with Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Optum, and Andreessen Horowitz changed the way Bassett provided care to its patients.

Interim CEO Brings a Wealth of Experience

Staci Thompson, MHA has been voted in by the board to serve as interim CEO. Her tenure will begin on January 1, 2024. Thompson formerly worked for The Guthrie Clinic as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Bassett's press release went on to say: “Staci is a respected, experienced leader with a real heart for rural healthcare,” said Hastings. “Her passion for Bassett and the people we serve, along with her demonstrated operational expertise, makes Staci the right person to lead the organization forward. In her role as interim CEO, Staci will focus on continuing to improve our core operations while upholding our commitment to being a national model for rural healthcare delivery.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Ibrahim and Thompson will be working closely together over the coming weeks.