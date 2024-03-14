Super Heroes Humane Society Pet of the Week – Cally
Meet the Super Heroes Humane Society Pet of the Week – her name is Cally. She is available now for adoption from SHHS in Oneonta.
If you are looking for a snuggly love bug in your life, Cally is your girl. This sweetheart came to us after a rough encounter with one of her canine housemates, which resulted in her owners feeling it was no longer safe for her to live there. Cally seems receptive of other dogs here at the shelter and would probably do fine with a submissive type personality. If there are other dogs in the home, a meeting prior to placement will be required. Cally happily interacted with children in her previous home. She knows basic commands and loves car rides. Contact SHHS to set up a meet if you feel she would be a good fit for you!
Many thanks to the Pet of the Week sponsor: Five Star Subaru, dog-tested, dog-approved, located at 331 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY.