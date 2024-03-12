Last month, we reported on an animal cruelty case that took place in the Town of Laurens. Now, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Laurens resident as part of an animal abuse investigation.

A post on the department's Facebook page reads: "WANTED: Ashley Williams is wanted for her participation in an animal abuse investigation originating in the Town of Laurens. She is 35 years old, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches, 120lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have information on her whereabouts call 607-547-4273, Refer to case number 24-960." Williams is pictured below.

In a Facebook post on February 19, the Susquehanna SPCA described a grim scene they were called out to: "This morning, our team responded to a request from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an animal case. What Deputies found was sick and disturbing. They uncovered five dogs found deceased in garbage bags and four who appeared to have been left behind to languish. The four alive are safe in our care and received medical examinations this afternoon. The five deceased have been brought to Cornell University for forensic examinations."

Susquehanna SPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes told us at the time "Just like everyone else, we are shocked at the fact that five dogs died. We are patiently waiting to hear how they died from the Cornell forensic examiners. Law enforcement will be making sure that the offender is being held responsible in the hopes that this will never happen again."

This is not the first time Laurens has experienced an animal cruelty case. About a year ago, Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of torturing or injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance under New York’s Agriculture and Markets Law. The arrest took place on February 6, 2023. This was in response to an investigation after horses were found roaming streets and creating a danger on December 11, 2022. The investigation revealed that Williams was not properly feeding or watering her animals.

It is unknown if the two cases are connected.