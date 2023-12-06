8 Stocking Stuffers You Can Only Find in Oneonta, New York
Christmas stockings are an integral part of the holiday. Sometimes they're opened the night before to placate anxious kids, and sometimes on Christmas morning. Sometimes stocking stuffers are more meaningful than the larger gifts under the tree.
Finding such gifts that are unique and impactful upon opening may seem difficult and time consuming. Have no fear! To save you time and headache, I've compiled a list of local businesses in Oneonta that offer the perfect stocking stuffers.
Theresa's Emporium
If it's unique and eclectic you are after, you'll find it at this Oneonta mainstay. From toys to jewelry to culinary items, you'll find it all under one roof. Added bonus: Theresa's Emporium houses the holiday skaters that were previously seen in Bresee's front window.
Luxx Whitening Studio
If pearly whites are on your holiday list, or a loved one's look no further than Luxx Whitening Studio. Owner Heather Sharpe is a wizard when it comes to transforming smiles into ones that light up an entire room, just check out the before and after shots on their Facebook page. A Luxx gift certificate for teeth whitening, tooth gems or grillz makes a great stocking stuffer.
Brooks House of BBQ
If you've ever been to Brooks, then you've tasted their famous sauces. Bring a little bit of Oneonta home to your favorite cook as their sauces make a great stocking stuffer. Froom BBQ sauce to spiedie sauce to wing sauce, there's much to choose from.
Serenity Hobbies
Have a gamer or uber nerd on your holiday list? Look no further than Serenity Hobbies. This downtown Oneonta shop literally has it all for the gamer from complete games to dice and accessories.
Dosha
If you have a cannabis connoisseur who is 21 or older on your list, surprise them with a gift from Dosha. Vape carts, flower, and edibles make awesome stocking stuffers for anyone on your list that enjoys cannabis but might be hard to shop for.
Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center
If your list contains someone who loves live performance, then tickets to a show at the Foothills is in order. Their schedule is posted through spring 2024, and there is so much to choose from. Tickets make easy yet impactful stocking stuffers.
Southside Mall
If everything everywhere all at once is more your speed, head over to Oneonta's Southside Mall. The mall has come a long way in recent times, and now boasts a mix of national and locally owned shops and restaurants featuring infinite stocking stuffer possibilities.
Green Earth
I got a protip today when asking about stocking stuffers. Green Earth in Oneonta sells delectable chocolates made from organic and fair trade ingredients. Is someone you're shopping for vegan? They have you covered with vegan chocolates. Everyone loves sweets in their stocking!