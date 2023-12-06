8 Stocking Stuffers You Can Only Find in Oneonta, New York

Christmas stockings are an integral part of the holiday. Sometimes they're opened the night before to placate anxious kids, and sometimes on Christmas morning. Sometimes stocking stuffers are more meaningful than the larger gifts under the tree.

Get our free mobile app

Finding such gifts that are unique and impactful upon opening may seem difficult and time consuming. Have no fear! To save you time and headache, I've compiled a list of local businesses in Oneonta that offer the perfect stocking stuffers.

Theresa's Emporium

Theresa's Emporium via Facebook Theresa's Emporium via Facebook loading...

If it's unique and eclectic you are after, you'll find it at this Oneonta mainstay. From toys to jewelry to culinary items, you'll find it all under one roof. Added bonus: Theresa's Emporium houses the holiday skaters that were previously seen in Bresee's front window.

Luxx Whitening Studio

Luxx Whitening Studio via Facebook Luxx Whitening Studio via Facebook loading...

If pearly whites are on your holiday list, or a loved one's look no further than Luxx Whitening Studio. Owner Heather Sharpe is a wizard when it comes to transforming smiles into ones that light up an entire room, just check out the before and after shots on their Facebook page. A Luxx gift certificate for teeth whitening, tooth gems or grillz makes a great stocking stuffer.

Brooks House of BBQ

Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q - Oneonta, NY via Facebook Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q - Oneonta, NY via Facebook loading...

If you've ever been to Brooks, then you've tasted their famous sauces. Bring a little bit of Oneonta home to your favorite cook as their sauces make a great stocking stuffer. Froom BBQ sauce to spiedie sauce to wing sauce, there's much to choose from.

Serenity Hobbies

Serenity Hobbies via Facebook Serenity Hobbies via Facebook loading...

Have a gamer or uber nerd on your holiday list? Look no further than Serenity Hobbies. This downtown Oneonta shop literally has it all for the gamer from complete games to dice and accessories.

Dosha

DOSHA via Facebook DOSHA via Facebook loading...

If you have a cannabis connoisseur who is 21 or older on your list, surprise them with a gift from Dosha. Vape carts, flower, and edibles make awesome stocking stuffers for anyone on your list that enjoys cannabis but might be hard to shop for.

Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center

Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center via Facebook Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center via Facebook loading...

If your list contains someone who loves live performance, then tickets to a show at the Foothills is in order. Their schedule is posted through spring 2024, and there is so much to choose from. Tickets make easy yet impactful stocking stuffers.

Southside Mall

Southside Mall via Facebook Southside Mall via Facebook loading...

If everything everywhere all at once is more your speed, head over to Oneonta's Southside Mall. The mall has come a long way in recent times, and now boasts a mix of national and locally owned shops and restaurants featuring infinite stocking stuffer possibilities.

Green Earth

Green Earth via Facebook Green Earth via Facebook loading...

I got a protip today when asking about stocking stuffers. Green Earth in Oneonta sells delectable chocolates made from organic and fair trade ingredients. Is someone you're shopping for vegan? They have you covered with vegan chocolates. Everyone loves sweets in their stocking!