Steven Soderbergh’s latest post-retirement series comes to Max next month. Full Circle, according to the official synopsis, is “the story of an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City” and features a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, and Dennis Quaid.

Max is also getting more episodes of The Idol, the final episodes of The Righteous Gemstones and How to With John Wilson, a new documentary about Oscar De La Hoya, a Barbie Dreamhouse-related reality series, and a rebooted version of Project Greenlight featuring new mentors and filmmakers. Library titles joining the service in July include The Road Warrior, American Sniper, Caddyshack, King Kong, V For Vendetta, Under the Silver Lake, and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Max in July 2023.

July 1

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original

Bullitt (1968)

Caddyshack (1980)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk (2017)

Election (1999)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

July 3

Married to Evil, Season 1, ID

July 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC

Batwheels, Season 1F

El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO

July 6

Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network

Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original

July 7

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery

My Adventures with Superman, Season 1

The Plot Thickens, Season 4

Wanted: Millionaire, Max Original

July 8

Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network

July 9

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel

July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC

BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network

Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV

People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID

July 11

Craig of the Creek, Season 5A

High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID

Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC

July 13

July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel

Full Circle, Max Original

Gray Matter (2023)

Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original

July 14

La Narcosatanica, HBO

Time Zone (2023), Max Original

July 15

A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original

American Masters (2023)

July 16

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV

July 17

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery

July 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery

July 20

Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original

My Magic Closet (2023), Max Original

July 21

La Unidad, Season 3

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network

July 23

Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV

July 24

The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)

July 25

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV

July 26

After the Bite (2023), HBO Original

July 27

Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original

Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2

July 28

July 28

Gotham Knights (2023)

How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original

Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network

Superman & Lois, Season 3

July 29

August: Osage County (2013)

July 30

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original

Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery

July 31

Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID

Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery

