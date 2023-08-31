Everything New on Netflix in September 2023
Who’s ready for fall? Who’s ready to go back to school. Yeah, me neither. But at least there are dozens of new movies and shows on Netflix coming in September to distract us from reality and responsibilities.
The highlights: A new Spy Kids movie from Robert Rodriguez, a Gamera anime, and a documentary on a scandal within the Boy Scouts of America. Plus, the final seasons of Disenchantment and Sex Education, and new seasons of Love Is Blind, My Little Pony, and Selling the OC.
Here’s a full list of what’s headed to Netflix in September 2023...
Avail. 9/1/23
A Day and a Half -- NETFLIX FILM
In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.
Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves.
Friday Night Plan -- NETFLIX FILM
When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.
Happy Ending -- NETFLIX FILM
A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna's suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.
Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The season's participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown.
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
Avail. 9/2/23
Love Again
Avail. 9/3/23
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf? -- NETFLIX SERIES
They're all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one "wolf," a saboteur who's only pretending to be falling in love.
Avail. 9/5/23
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs -- NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.
Avail. 9/6/23
6ixtynin9 The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES
After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.
Infamy -- NETFLIX SERIES
Predators -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet's most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.
Reporting For Duty -- NETFLIX SERIES
When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decades long cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.
Tahir's House -- NETFLIX SERIES
A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn't easy.
Avail. 9/7/23
Dear Child -- NETFLIX SERIES
A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.
GAMERA -Rebirth- -- NETFLIX ANIME
In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.
Top Boy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.
Virgin River: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.
What If -- NETFLIX FILM
When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.
Avail. 9/8/23
A Time Called You -- NETFLIX SERIES
A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.
Burning Body -- NETFLIX SERIES
When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need — all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.
Rosa Peral's Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.
Selling The OC: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo.
Spy Ops -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.
Avail. 9/12/23
Glow Up: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here -- NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.
The Wolf of Wall Street
Avail. 9/13/23
Class Act -- NETFLIX SERIES
A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France's most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.
Freestyle -- NETFLIX FILM
In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.
Wrestlers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries.
Avail. 9/14/23
Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction -- NETFLIX FILM
Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.
Once Upon a Crime -- NETFLIX FILM
While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?
Thursday’s Widows -- NETFLIX SERIES
Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.
Avail. 9/15/23
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.
El Conde -- NETFLIX FILM
Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.
Intervention: Season 22
Love at First Sight -- NETFLIX FILM
Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.
Miseducation -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.
The Pacific
Surviving Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.
Wipeout Part 1
Avail. 9/16/23
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Avail. 9/18/23
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Now that Opaline has captured Sparky's Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever — and she won't stop until she has all the power of Equestria!
Avail. 9/19/23
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.
The Saint of Second Chances -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad's career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself. The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.
Avail. 9/20/23
Hard Broken -- NETFLIX SERIES
A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.
New Amsterdam: Season 5
Avail. 9/21/23
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.
Scissor Seven: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin.
Sex Education: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he's not the only sex therapist on campus.
Avail. 9/22/23
The Black Book -- NETFLIX FILM
After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.
How To Deal With a Heartbreak -- NETFLIX FILM
Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She’s broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can't write.
Love Is Blind: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.
Spy Kids: Armageddon -- NETFLIX FAMILY
When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world.
Avail. 9/25/23
Little Baby Bum: Music Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs — and lots of learning!
Avail. 9/26/23
Who Killed Jill Dando? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.
Avail. 9/27/23
Encounters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It’s not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.
Overhaul -- NETFLIX FILM
When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.
Street Flow 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.
Avail. 9/28/23
Castlevania: Nocturne -- NETFLIX SERIES
France, 1792: It begins. A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde ("Castlevania") and Clive Bradley ("Trapped") and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats ("Castlevania").
Love is in the Air -- NETFLIX FILM
A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews.
Avail. 9/29/23
Choona -- NETFLIX SERIES
When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.
Do Not Disturb -- NETFLIX FILM
A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.
Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.
Nowhere -- NETFLIX FILM
Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury -- NETFLIX FAMILY
When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it.