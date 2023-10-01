Everything New on Netflix in October

It’s October so you know what that means: Pumpkin Spice flavored Netflix. Okay, no, not technically. But in a metaphorical sense, sort of: There’s plenty of good new horror stuff coming to streaming this month, including and most notably, the latest series from horror guru Mike Flanagan, the guy behind The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. This year’s model is The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the classic Edgar Allan Poe short story. Also quite chilling in a totally different way is Pain Hustlers, a new film starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans about corruption in the pharmaceutical industry.

But this is Netflix we’re talking about, so there’s several dozen other things to watch as well. There’s also a documentary series on David Beckham, new episodes of Lupin, a documentary on the rise and fall of Juul, comedian Bill Burr’s directorial debut Old Dads, and a new season of hit animated series Big Mouth.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2023:

Avail. 10/1/23

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

Avail. 10/2/23

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Avail. 10/3/23

Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Beth Stelling is aging in dog years, camping with a fake husband and monitoring her dad's raccoon army in this slyly laid-back stand-up special.

Avail. 10/4/23

Beckham -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

Keys to the Heart -- NETFLIX FILM

Troubled and alone, a boxer moves in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother — but must fit in with a family he hasn't known for years.

Race to the Summit -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fearless alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold enter into a death-defying rivalry to set speed records on the Swiss Alps' great north faces.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

Avail. 10/5/23

Everything Now -- NETFLIX SERIES

After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time.

Khufiya -- NETFLIX FILM

When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.

Lupin: Part 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar — but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Avail. 10/6/23

A Deadly Invitation -- NETFLIX FILM

A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister's murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it's up to her to find the culprit.

Ballerina -- NETFLIX FILM

Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, an ex-bodyguard sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.

Fair Play -- NETFLIX FILM

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple's romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

Avail. 10/7/23

Strong Girl Nam-soon -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family — only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power.

Avail. 10/9/23

After

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law -- NETFLIX SERIES

To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges... with the assistance of their mothers-in-law.

Avail. 10/10/23

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?

Last One Standing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lights, camera, action! The hit comedy competition wrapped in a scripted drama returns. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?

Avail. 10/11/23

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they’re a cautionary tale. Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part docuseries unpacks twenty years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything.

It Follows

Once Upon a Star -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

Pact of Silence -- NETFLIX SERIES

A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge.

Avail. 10/12/23

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher -- NETFLIX SERIES

To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one.

GOOD NIGHT WORLD -- NETFLIX ANIME

Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they've formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The key to stopping the MergeQuakes from reaching their tipping point lies in the Dragon Cores. Can the Ninja find all three before it's too late?

Avail. 10/13/23

The Conference -- NETFLIX FILM

A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat.

Ijogbon -- NETFLIX FILM

Four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty.

Dimension Dimension loading...

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Avail. 10/15/23

Camp Courage -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary, a girl displaced by the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery.

Avail. 10/16/23

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Kind and curious kitty Oggy Oggy wants to spread joy to all his friends and neighbors. But sometimes, he gets into playful mischief instead. Miaow!

Avail. 10/17/23

The Devil on Trial -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had -- NETFLIX COMEDY

​​A new stand-up comedy special from Heather McMahan.

I Woke Up A Vampire -- NETFLIX SERIES

On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she's actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated.

Silver Linings Playbook

Avail. 10/18/23

Kaala Paani -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate fight for survival collides with a race to find a cure.

Avail. 10/19/23

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies -- NETFLIX SERIES

Four detectives. Four timelines. One victim. In order to save the future, they'll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix -- NETFLIX ANIME

Branded an enemy of the state, a cyborg supersoldier struggles to find a cause worth fighting for in a dystopian society where nothing is what it seems.

Crashing Eid -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Razan's British Pakistani fiance crashes her Saudi family's Eid celebrations, she attempts to convince them that he is a suitable match.

Crypto Boy -- NETFLIX FILM

Following a dispute with his father, a young man falls prey to cryptocurrency's allure and an entrepreneur's audacious promises of financial freedom.

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon -- NETFLIX SERIES

An aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends move to Miami on a mission, weathering roadblocks and reality checks together in their quest for success.

Avail. 10/20/23

Big Mouth: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Season seven of Emmy Award winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

Creature -- NETFLIX SERIES

When tragedy befalls a reckless scientist in Ottoman-era Istanbul, his student uses untested methods to finish his work — with devastating consequences.

Disco Inferno -- NETFLIX FILM

A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA's hottest disco.

Doona! -- NETFLIX SERIES

A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament — he's living with a beautiful former K-pop idol.

Elite: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Omar is back. Iván has a broken heart. Isadora deals with her dangerous family. Is it possible for the students at Las Encinas to trust one another?

Flashback -- NETFLIX FILM

A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves.

Kandasamys: The Baby -- NETFLIX FILM

The in-laws head to Mauritius for the birth of their grandchild and stir up comic trouble in this fourth installment of the Kandasamy franchise.

Old Dads -- NETFLIX FILM

Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

Surviving Paradise -- NETFLIX SERIES

An addictive new reality competition series.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In his own words, the burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art tells how he pulled off the biggest art heist in French history.

Avail. 10/23/23

Princess Power: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When there's trouble in the Fruitdoms, these princess pals jump in to help each other — because sometimes problems are too big for just one princess!

Avail. 10/24/23

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of "Fear City" follows the FBI’s battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti.

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Pete Holmes delivers a feel-good stand-up set on his awkward post-prostate exam hug, a devilish Midwest meeting and his mom's voicemail glitches.

Avail. 10/25/23

Absolute Beginners -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete who they try to cast in their sensual short film.

Burning Betrayal -- NETFLIX FILM

In this adaptation of Sue Hecker's novel, an accountant sees her fiance's betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening, with dangerous consequences.

Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life.

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

Avail. 10/26/23

PLUTO -- NETFLIX ANIME

When the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, inspector Gesicht soon discovers that he’s also in danger.

Avail. 10/27/23

Pain Hustlers -- NETFLIX FILM

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices.

Sister Death -- NETFLIX FILM

After a miraculous childhood, Narcisa becomes a novice and starts teaching girls in a former convent haunted by a disturbing presence.

Tore -- NETFLIX SERIES

An immature and aimless 27-year-old throws himself into an unknown world of sex, drugs and self-discovery after his closest companion's death.

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This intimate documentary explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon-ho.

Avail. 10/28/23

Castaway Diva -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

Avail. 10/29/23

Botched Season 1

Avail. 10/31/23

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new stand-up comedy special from Ralph Barbosa.

