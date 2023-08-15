What to Expect as the Ghost Clergy Descends on Syracuse This Weekend

Are you a Ghost fan?

Do you do the Dance Macabre?

Are you one of the Rats?

Do you have Faith?

Are you on the square? Are you on the level? Are you ready to swear right here, right now?

Ghost is on the road in the United States this summer. The "Re-Imperatour" tour has Amon Amarth as support as the band is trekking across the USA here in the latter days of Summer.

As luck would have it, one of the 27 dates the band has announced will take place at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. The date for this show is this Saaurday August 18 and I guarantee you will see me there in the Spillways rocking out with this incredible band.

For the more classic rock inclined who may not be familiar with Ghost (sometimes known as Ghost BC), check out the single "Spillways" featuring the familiar voice of Rock N Roll Hall of Famer, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott.

I have had the pleasure of seeing Ghost one time (in an interesting twist, they went on right before the aforementioned Def Leppard) at the one time only event Exit 111 festival on the Bonnaroo grounds in Tennessee. I was beyond excited to see them as I had become a fan from when I first heard the song "Rats". Their blend of hard rock and an 80s pop vibe make them a perfect band for me. Add in the theatrics and you have a band that is finding a way to position themselves ahead of the pack of the more recent crop of rockers and appealing to generations of fans. It's never too late to hear the thunder.

