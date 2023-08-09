This New York School Has A Zoo?
Growing up the high school I attended did not have anything cool. We didn’t even have a turf field or lights when I was playing varsity football. We would travel to other schools and be jealous of how nice their facilities were. Out of all the high schools I was a visiting team at something I never saw was a zoo.
The Trevor Zoo is located at the Millbrook School in Millbrook, New York. The zoo is home to over 170 different animals including 70 different species. Something like this is unique and is currently the only one like it.
Opening in 1936 the Trevor Zoo was started by the school’s first biology teacher who had a love for wildlife. Since then, it has become one of the 239 zoos to be accredited by the AZA (Associations of Zoos and Aquariums) in the United States. According to 2019 Graduate Daniela Muscari -
Having a zoo at my high school was an incredible and unique experience. I had the opportunity to learn about many different animals and understand the different ways they needed to be cared for through feeding schedules and enrichment. At Millbrook the zoo was a mandatory community service for your III Form year, so everyone was able to benefit from it. You could also continue to work in the zoo throughout your time at Millbrook if you chose to do so.
Being a student at Millbrook School must be a very unique experience. Being able to learn in a different hands-on environment than any other high school in the country.
The zoo is open to the public every day from 9 AM to 5 PM, but a reservation must be made on the school’s website before the visit. For cost kids and seniors are $4, adults are $6 and anyone three and under are free to attend.