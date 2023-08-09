This New York School Has A Zoo?

Growing up the high school I attended did not have anything cool. We didn’t even have a turf field or lights when I was playing varsity football. We would travel to other schools and be jealous of how nice their facilities were. Out of all the high schools I was a visiting team at something I never saw was a zoo.

The Trevor Zoo is located at the Millbrook School in Millbrook, New York. The zoo is home to over 170 different animals including 70 different species. Something like this is unique and is currently the only one like it.

Opening in 1936 the Trevor Zoo was started by the school’s first biology teacher who had a love for wildlife. Since then, it has become one of the 239 zoos to be accredited by the AZA (Associations of Zoos and Aquariums) in the United States. According to 2019 Graduate Daniela Muscari -

Having a zoo at my high school was an incredible and unique experience. I had the opportunity to learn about many different animals and understand the different ways they needed to be cared for through feeding schedules and enrichment. At Millbrook the zoo was a mandatory community service for your III Form year, so everyone was able to benefit from it. You could also continue to work in the zoo throughout your time at Millbrook if you chose to do so.

Being a student at Millbrook School must be a very unique experience. Being able to learn in a different hands-on environment than any other high school in the country.

The zoo is open to the public every day from 9 AM to 5 PM, but a reservation must be made on the school’s website before the visit. For cost kids and seniors are $4, adults are $6 and anyone three and under are free to attend.

The Best "Zoo" in New York is In a Tiny, Rural Upstate New York Village! There are many excellent zoos in Upstate New York. Most of them (not all) are located in the larger cities like Binghamton, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, etc. On the smaller, but no less wonderful size, Zoo New York is a special treat in the North Country (Watertown). But Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY (Broome County) stands heads and tails above them all (in this writer's opinion). It does not have all the whiz-bang, sophisticated accouterments one expects at a modern, urban zoo. But what it lacks in that category, it totally makes up for in charm, live animal encounters, and a drive-through zoo experience that is the best in the state. So, while we will never put Animal Adventure Park up against say, the Bronx Zoo and its million annual visitors, we think this rural park is outstanding in every way. Here are a bunch of reasons you should visit this amazing place this summer!

"Wait, There's More!" 'Lions and Tigers and Bears (Oh My)' at These 15 Great Upstate New York Zoos This is a list of many Upstate zoos, animal sanctuaries, animal rescue farms, and adventure parks where the whole family can visit and get close to nature and mingle with some of the most impressive animals anywhere.