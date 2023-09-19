The Premiere Lacrosse League held the semifinals of the playoffs at Hofstra University on Long Island. On September 10, we saw the number one seeded Archers take on the fourth place Redwoods at the three o’clock game. With the later game being the being the second seed Cannons and the third seed Waterdogs.

Archers Hit the Target

The Archers came out firing in the first quarter hitting the back of the net 4 times. Grant Ament scoring the first and assisting Connor Fields and Tom Schreiber for his first four of his eight total points for the day. The Redwoods were able to get on the board in the second quarter with three goals, but it was not enough heading into half time trailing the Archers 7-3. The third quarter was once again led by the archers. Similar to the first the Archers once again put four unanswered goals between the pipes before heading into the fourth. In the last quarter of the game the Redwoods trying to fight back Rob Pannell was able to notch a two-point goal around five minutes into the quarter. In the end the Archers did not take their foot off the gas winning with a final score of 14-6 and will be heading to the PLL Championship.

Waterdogs Survive Canons

The 2022 Champions are looking to do it again and go back-to-back. The Waterdogs had an outstanding offensive performance to take down the Cannons. Michael Sowers led the waterdogs with six total points notching three goals and three assists in the victory. The Waterdogs led right from the beginning with three goals in the first. Jonathan Donville was able to get the Cannons on the board with goal in the final seconds of the first quarter. The Cannons tied the game 3-3 33 seconds into the second quarter with a two point goal coming from Chris Aslanian. Before the Cannons could think about taking the lead the Waterdogs were able to add 12 points to the score from 11 goals all taking place between the second and third quarter. In the fourth the Cannons outscored the Waterdogs 2-1 but it wasn’t enough to take down the reigning champions with a finals score of 17-6.

Heading into the Championship

The Archers are heading to the championship for the first time in team history. The Waterdogs are looking to make a repeat of last year after they bested the Chaos 11-9. These teams faced each other twice in the regular season with each of the notching a win in both very close games.

The Championship game will be Sunday September 24th at 3PM in Philadelphia, PA. If you are looking to watch the game on TV you can find it on ABC and ESPN+.

