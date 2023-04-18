One Tank Trip To Vintage Sports Gear Nirvana

I love traveling and I love all things vintage.

So when I'm on a one tank trip, I always make it a point to find vintage clothing shops to check out. So when my travels took me toward Salem Mass, I was all too happy to check out The Felt Fanatic.

Walking in the door and seeing an LJN WWF Hulk Hogan, a Jakks Billy Bunn and a San Francisco Toymakers WCW Sting told me I was in the right place for me. Add to that a classic Hartford Whalers pennant and I couldn't wait to look around.

The man behind the counter let me know that some of the inventory was pushed aside due to the staging of a comedy show the evening before and a vintage fair happening across town. But there was still plenty to look at. And I loved the idea of using the shop as an entertainment venue. It was hard to leave without the two Whalers jerseys on the wall, but I resisted. The same man behind the counter(maybe his name was Scott, I feel bad for not remembering), upon hearing that I was in town to see Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, promptly changed the music in the store to a Monkees playlist. That is above and beyond customer service in my eyes.

So many jerseys. And I managed to find 2 original XFL team t shirts. But while the shop specialized in sports clothing, cards and other memorabilia, it also had other vintage items. There was a whole section of T shirts and sweatshirts that I just had to pour through. I ended up with a shirt from a local Ice Cream shop. I just couldn't turn it down. The man at the counter complimented my taste and said he loves seeing people buy the things that they love rather than chasing a trend. I never claimed to be trendy so it felt good to be seen.

After speaking with the owner Zach and hearing about his passion, I am all too excited to come back to Salem and check this place out again. And I got to get some of that Whalers merch next time. If you decide to take a one tank trip there, I won't be mad if you get to those before me.

