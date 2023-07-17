One Tank Trip From New York Recap of Great Brimfield Finds

This past week was the July session of the Brimfield Antique Flea Market in Brimfield Massachusetts. Of course, I had to check it out.

This place is huge. There is so much to see. It absolutely took me two days and i feel i saw most of it but I also have laser focus on things I am into so who knows what I missed.

But I did see some cool items.

This reminded me of the movie The Money Pit. It did not come home with me.

When you see "Coke" rather than "Coca Cola", it automatically dates this to a certain period of time. It has some dirt and some melt, but it is now in my possession.

I love my vintage shirts, but these are not in my collection. I hear your disappointment, much as Chevy heard the network's disappointment in the ratings.

This is an early telling of the wreck of the Titanic. I own many books on the subject, but this one remains out in the wild for someone else to discover and take home.

For kids of a certain age, this was even better than Toys R Us. Sadly it was not for sale.

Rock N Roll carnival mirrors. At 5 bucks a piece, there was no way I could leave them.

WWE Evolution Pay Per View collectible chair. This event was sadly, sparsely attended. To those in the area who didn't attend, they missed a great event with some incredible matches. This chair has some rarity due to the lack of attendance. It is now in my home.

Nixon propaganda is always entertaining. He wasn't a crook and he wasn't worth my buying.

Vintage Disney and a classic Damn Yankees shirt. Yep, these are now in my regular shirt rotation.

Murphy Brown, Florida and Chris LeDoux. What do these things have in common? You may just see me repping them someday soon.

If I ever have a sailboat, or a pirate ship, I will look cool wearing these.

Herman Melville, Gallagher and an Epcot Center record. Things I just could not pass up.

This was my big score, and my most expensive. The 1994 Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge All Over Print T Shirt. This one does not come cheap, but through my impeccable negotiating skills, I was able to talk my way to a 45% discount off the asking price.

Go me.

