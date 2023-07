One Tank Trip From New York Recap of Great Brimfield Finds

This past week was the July session of the Brimfield Antique Flea Market in Brimfield Massachusetts. Of course, I had to check it out.

Get our free mobile app

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

This place is huge. There is so much to see. It absolutely took me two days and i feel i saw most of it but I also have laser focus on things I am into so who knows what I missed.

But I did see some cool items.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

This reminded me of the movie The Money Pit. It did not come home with me.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

When you see "Coke" rather than "Coca Cola", it automatically dates this to a certain period of time. It has some dirt and some melt, but it is now in my possession.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I love my vintage shirts, but these are not in my collection. I hear your disappointment, much as Chevy heard the network's disappointment in the ratings.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

This is an early telling of the wreck of the Titanic. I own many books on the subject, but this one remains out in the wild for someone else to discover and take home.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

For kids of a certain age, this was even better than Toys R Us. Sadly it was not for sale.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Rock N Roll carnival mirrors. At 5 bucks a piece, there was no way I could leave them.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

WWE Evolution Pay Per View collectible chair. This event was sadly, sparsely attended. To those in the area who didn't attend, they missed a great event with some incredible matches. This chair has some rarity due to the lack of attendance. It is now in my home.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Nixon propaganda is always entertaining. He wasn't a crook and he wasn't worth my buying.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Vintage Disney and a classic Damn Yankees shirt. Yep, these are now in my regular shirt rotation.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Murphy Brown, Florida and Chris LeDoux. What do these things have in common? You may just see me repping them someday soon.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

If I ever have a sailboat, or a pirate ship, I will look cool wearing these.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Herman Melville, Gallagher and an Epcot Center record. Things I just could not pass up.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

This was my big score, and my most expensive. The 1994 Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge All Over Print T Shirt. This one does not come cheap, but through my impeccable negotiating skills, I was able to talk my way to a 45% discount off the asking price.

Go me.

Why Were 1000s of Toys Left to Rot Inside Decaying Albany Warehouse? WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

 YouTuber's discovered something odd when they recently explored the decaying First Prize Center in Albany.

Sad Images From the Final Days of the Hudson Valley's Last Toys R Us In 2018 the Hudson Valley said farewell to its last Toys R Us location. It was the end of an era, and many customers were overcome with emotions when the store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie finally shut its doors for the last time. Here's a peek inside the final days of the beloved toy store, with some images courtesy of a YouTube photographer who toured the store one last time just days before it closed