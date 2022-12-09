Oh My Santa! Charity Sprint in Albany Has Support…and Not Much Else

Be prepared should you find yourself around Lake Street in Albany on Saturday, December 10 as you may be met with such a clatter. Should your eyes wonder, what may appear may be more than you asked for. And if the cheeks are like cherries, well, it is supposed to be rather cold out. Don't say I didn't warn you.

It's time for Albany Santa Speedo Sprint 17. Yes this is a thing and it seems to be all in good fun. And it happens to be for a great cause as well. Proceeds go to Albany Medical Center's HIV/AIDS program and the Albany Damien Center.

I love a good cause and I love when these things are done with a smile. And I can't tip my hat far enough for the sprinters who will be blazing through 800 meters in cold weather without much defense. Their courage in doing so makes me feel like quite the wimp as I sit in my fleece lined pants. The selflessness shows and I love to see it.

If you'd like to get out of your comfy clothes and get in on the run, you can register at Oh Bar or LionHeart at 11am. The goal is to raise more money than ever before and I would love to see that happen. And you can tell all your friends you did and never put up with someone in your car telling you to turn down the air conditioning because they are too cold ever again. You will have earned it.

