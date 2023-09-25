New York Native is the New King of Las Vegas

The year was 1976.

It was a leap year. It would see the births of Isla Fisher, Charlie Day, Alicia SIlverstone and Reese Witherspoon. We would say our goodbyes to Agatha Christie, Sal Mineo and Rosaline Russell. America would elect Jimmy Carter to be their next president. Star Wars would begin filming.

And Elvis Presley would play his last show in Las Vegas.

It was part of his residency at the Westgate hotel, which began in 1969. He played over 630 shows in Las Vegas in his career. He truly was the King before his death less than a year after that final performance.

Roll over Elvis, there is a new king in town.

And he writes the songs.

Williamsburg Brooklyn's own Barry Manilow performed his 637th Las Vegas show Sunday evening at the very same theater where Elvis began his run.

Manilow and his team knew this day was coming. There was talk about it when this author saw Manilow in August.

Barry donned an Elvis leather jacket and sang the King's own "Hound Dog" to a standing ovation from the crowd.

The whole record-breaking weekend was one of celebration and charity. After being given the ceremonial key to the city, Manilow announced that proceeds from the show would be going to Victoria's Voice Foundation, a charity founded by Jackie Siegal, a director of the Westgate Hotel.

The current residency runs until February of 2024 and it does not seem Manilow is slowing down any time soon. There have been hints on his Facebook page that allude to future shows and tour dates.

