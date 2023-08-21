Ghost Hosts a Dance Macabre in the Syracuse Rain

Swedish rockers Ghost took the stage at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse amidst on and off rain last Friday night.

In an amphitheater situation, one would assume that being under the pavilion would be a dry experience. When you factor in the wind, the show was a wet affair for band and fan.

The crowd was an all ages mix and they came to party and sing along. The cheers for songs like "Mary On A Cross" and "Year Zero" were deafening. Some fans came with faces painted, while others came in full Papa Emeritus gear. There was even one guy in a sequin tux jacket. Ok, that was me.

Kicking the show off with "Kaisarion" from their latest album, or psalm, Imperia and quickly segueing into "Rats" the first single from their previous album Prequelle, the band came to entertain. This is not a T Shirt and Jeans shoe staring band. The "Nameless Ghouls" back up Papa Emeritus IV as he takes the crowd on a journey of emotion and music. From laugh out loud to dark moments, the show is tight as can be and the crowd is right there for every twist and turn.

For the encore break, Papa teased us that they may play 1 song. The crowd booed. He then said maybe 2 songs as it was so unseasonable cold, and he was sure we wanted to go home.

Then he offered up 3 songs beginning with a kiss. The 3 song encore of "Kiss The Go-Goat", "Dance Macabre" and "Square Hammer" left the crowd exhausted. That is how you end a show. It was not just a concert, but an experience for the clergy

My sequin jacket looked pretty on point at this moment.

