Dokken Announce New York Tour Date

If you grew up in the greatest time for music, then you are already a Dokken fan.

Whether it was fist pumping attack of "Breaking The Chains", the slow feels of "Alone Again" or the guitar pyrotechnics of "Mr Scary", they were the soundtrack of a generation. Don Dokken's voice and George Lynch's guitar mastery were a tandem unlike any other and as solid in the studio as they were tumultuous in their lives. Of course, that kind of volatility creates magic and breakups.



Don is taking the band on the road again with his current lineup of excellent musicians for a very quick run. I have seen this lineup many times and I can tell you they are cohesive and exciting in the live atmosphere. Strangely, my two favorite Dokken albums are not by the classic lineup. If you haven't already, do check out Erase The Slate and Broken Bones.

The good news for us New Yorkers is that on this brief run, the Dokken crew will be swinging by Waterloo New York to the Del Lago casino Resort at The Vine venue. This concert takes place soon on February 17th. This one is a quick car ride away for me and I am always up to road trip and see someplace new.

It's your chance to be Rockin' With Dokken (I had to).

