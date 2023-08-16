Could It Be Magic As Barry Manilow Plays Turning Stone This Weekend

Barry Manilow was my first concert.

You wouldn't believe where I've been, but I have been to hundreds since but my love of live music begins with this Brooklyn born, once in a lifetime talent. At the time he was promoting the Copacabana TV movie as well as his self-titled Manilow album. I remember all my life that I was 4 years old and could not have been more happy to see this man live with my sister, my mother and my grandmother. This was truly a generational affair. People of all ages coming together for one voice, singing in the darkness.

Many years later, and Barry Manilow still packs in generations of fans. As Family Guy pointed out, everyone loves Barry Manilow.

I have had the pleasure of attending many more Manilow concerts over the years, with no less enthusiasm than I had as a 4 year old hoping to hear "I'm Your Man" and "You're Lookin Hot Tonight". I have never walked out of a show without a smile on my face. He was good then, but now he's even better.

My most recent show was in Nashville in January of this year. The crowd was electric for this true blue spectacle and Barry was not going to let them down. We sang along to every song, but not loud enough to drown him out. Even now, the voice is just as passionate and stirring as it has always been. Manilow puts the words and melodies together in every song with such sincerity that you can't help but feel it all. When he sits behind the piano, you see him truly at home, like the movement seems to soothe him.

You will hear your favorites. You will hear the hits. You will hang on every syllable. Somewhere in the night you will get up and dance. You won't lose your heart at the Copa, because you took a lesson Lonely Lola.

Psst, Hey. Hey you. You there. You with the smile on your face. This is not the weekend to stay home and think you will see him next time. This is not the time to take a weekend in New England, but to take a weekend with Barry Manilow. Ya gotta get some of that for yourself.

New York, this one's for you.

