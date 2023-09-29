Collectibles Paradise at Clinton Estate Sale

The hunt is never over.

Yard sale season is coming to an end. But estate sales continue in all weather. And this weekend, TLC Estate Sales has a cool one to check out in Clinton. There is so much going on, it really must be seen to take it all in.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

You were king of the playground if you had this many crayons back in the day. 64 colors and a sharpener? You were a god.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

An original frisbee still in package. It was a treat just to lay eyes on this one.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Before we could take selfies everywhere, you bought pennants to document your travel. It is a cool relic of a time gone by.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Does Jell-O actually go bad? Let's just call it "vintage".

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I wonder if the miles were still redeemable? I am not sure why anyone collected empty cigarette boxes, but I honestly considered buying them. So I am part of the problem.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Vintage beer cans. They were empty but very collectible. Seeing how these things were marketed once upon a time is very cool.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Nothing can stop the Grimace. Though i would keep an eye on the fry kid. They live. We sleep.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Very cool to see vintage household items. These are truly nostalgic for so many of us. You may not realize how much the labels change until way down the line.

There is so much more to take in at 1 Stryker Lane this weekend. 3 floors and a garage full of great items that may just enhance your home. Happy hunting.

